Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 68,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,344,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,833 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at $791,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 230.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,043.01%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

