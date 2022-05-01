TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 103,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,731 shares.The stock last traded at $54.61 and had previously closed at $56.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,927,000 after purchasing an additional 802,026 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

