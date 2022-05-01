TCG BDC (CGBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.38 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 93.64% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts expect TCG BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.42%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $45,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 105,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

