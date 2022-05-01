TD Securities Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $146.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.10 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.