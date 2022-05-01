TD Securities Increases EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $49.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $47.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 132,239.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 141,496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,911.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 74,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.