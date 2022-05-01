TD Securities Increases Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

MRG.UN stock opened at C$18.45 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$20.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$720.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.