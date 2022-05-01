TD Securities Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $21.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 126.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Altice USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

ATUS stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

