TD Securities Lowers FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $145.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

