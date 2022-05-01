The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $22,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 2.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

CHEF has been the topic of several research reports. CL King raised their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

