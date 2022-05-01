The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $305.44

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $305.44 and last traded at $305.71, with a volume of 124076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.41.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.18.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.