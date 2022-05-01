The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 74.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $1,728,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

HIG opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,076,533.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,253 shares of company stock worth $2,089,784. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

