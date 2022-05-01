The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 161,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

Shares of PNC opened at $166.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.26. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.59 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

