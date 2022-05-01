Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

NYSE:TRI opened at $99.96 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

