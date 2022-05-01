thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.60) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.57 ($14.59).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at €7.38 ($7.94) on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($29.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.94.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.