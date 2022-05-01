Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $39.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $72.08.
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $349.47 million during the quarter.
TMRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
