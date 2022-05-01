Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TM stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.52. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $149.90 and a twelve month high of $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

