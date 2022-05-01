Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.99

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 35064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Traeger had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

