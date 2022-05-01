Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 80,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,884 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $20.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
