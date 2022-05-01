Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 80,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,362,884 shares.The stock last traded at $21.03 and had previously closed at $20.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

