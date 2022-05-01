TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.47

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $37.47, with a volume of 3301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

