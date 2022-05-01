Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Triton International worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Triton International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $61.09 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Triton International had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

