Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 277.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after acquiring an additional 202,729 shares during the last quarter. Tsai Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $5,968,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 120.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trupanion by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, COO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,008 shares of company stock worth $2,422,408 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRUP stock opened at $63.62 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.