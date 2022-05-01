Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Buys C$327,309.40 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$76.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$327,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,653,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$125,857,240.30.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total transaction of C$105,890.71.

TC stock opened at C$73.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$84.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.12. The stock has a market cap of C$795.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.27. Tucows Inc. has a 1-year low of C$73.78 and a 1-year high of C$116.94.

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

