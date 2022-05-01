Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.75.
TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.
In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 4,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $233,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,104 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Twist Bioscience stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $28.38 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.89.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
