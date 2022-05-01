UBS Group Lowers United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Price Target to €33.00

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.