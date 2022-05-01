UBS Group Lowers United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Price Target to €33.00

Posted by on May 1st, 2022

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €36.00 ($38.71) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UDIRF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Internet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. United Internet has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

United Internet Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.