United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of United Community Banks worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,553 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

United Community Banks stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

