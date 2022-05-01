Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target Cut to €22.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €23.00 ($24.73) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VLEEY. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($24.73) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

