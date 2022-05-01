Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $29.59 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,971 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,811 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

