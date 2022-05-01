Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 106.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $197.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $197.16 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

