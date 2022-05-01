Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 392,484,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after purchasing an additional 320,753 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,053,000 after acquiring an additional 383,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,631,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $402.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

