Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading 7.3% Higher

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.01. 1,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

