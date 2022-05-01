Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

