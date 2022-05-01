Viavi Solutions (VIAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 guidance at $0.20-0.22 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock worth $274,671. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 691,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,477 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 323,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 144,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.