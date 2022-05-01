Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 125.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CFG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CFG opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.31 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

