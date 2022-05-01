Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Select Medical worth $29,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

