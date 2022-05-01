Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.72 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,334,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 159,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Invesco worth $30,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 120,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 616,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IVZ opened at $18.38 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

