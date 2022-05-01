Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of ArcBest worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 129.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 91.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

