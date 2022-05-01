Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,585 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.89.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

