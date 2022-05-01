Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,038 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.21% of AAR worth $30,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIR opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,713,730.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,254.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,726 shares of company stock worth $16,142,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

