Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,207 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Veritex worth $30,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

