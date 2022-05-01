Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,899 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Nevro worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 476.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 7,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.85.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.03. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

