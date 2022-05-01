Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (TSE:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.82 million.

Shares of VMD stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.43. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$4.53 and a 52 week high of C$12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a market cap of C$251.97 million and a PE ratio of 22.52.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

