Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VMD stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.36 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viemed Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

