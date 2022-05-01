VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Up 7.4%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.26. 28,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,406,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNET. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

VNET Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

