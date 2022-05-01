Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Walker & Dunlop worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $119.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

