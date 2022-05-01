Walter S. Woltosz Sells 13,288 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $620,283.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,183,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,307,766.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $943.00 million, a PE ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.