Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Buys $125,853.78 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

