Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Insider Buys $125,853.78 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $18.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
