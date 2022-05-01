Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,069 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $9,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Strs Ohio grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,930.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 538,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 511,901 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,961,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after buying an additional 92,557 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

