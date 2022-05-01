Wells Fargo & Company Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $105.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $82.93 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.37.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7,496.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 141,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.