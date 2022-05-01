Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey Acquires 3,000 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,100.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WAL opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

