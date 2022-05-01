William Blair Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $30.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $30.39. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,455.61 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,277.41 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,523.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,610.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

